By Izunna Okafor, Nnewi

Youths of Amichi community in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State on Saturday blocked the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), insisted that the Commission upload the election results on its portal before leaving the area.

The INEC officials were said to have concluded their major election duties, announced and recorded the results in the result booklets, and were set to go back to the Local Government Headquarters in Ukpor, before Amichi youths blocked their vehicles and insisted they must upload the results on the Commission’s portal.

A concerned youth of the community, Mr Nzewi Chukwudum, said in an interview they took the action in order to to ensure that their votes count, to avoid being manipulated or tampered with.

INEC officials under pressure attempted to upload the results on the INEC portal amid network failures. They pleaded to be released and assured they would upload the results when they get to the local government headquarters in Ukpor, due to network glitches. The pleas was, however, not granted by the youths.

The uploading of the results were ongoing at the time of the report.