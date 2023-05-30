From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The entire Nnewi metropolis was shut down Tuesday in compliance with the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)’s stay-at-home order to commemorate Biafra Day.

All the markets in Nnewi including Agbo-Edo markets, Nkwo Nnewi where motor spare parts dealers are found remained locked; old motor spare parts; building materials; new motorcycle spare parts; fairly used and new motorcycles dealers markets; food stuffs market and every other market were all shut down in total compliance.

Schools, banks and other offices were all closed. But some of the street traders opened their shops before noon for business, though not at full capacity.

All the major streets including Bank and Owerri Roads were deserted but commercial motorcycle operators were on skeletal services in some areas. Some residents interviewed complained that they were tired of the exercise.

They said they did not go out yesterday for their livelihood because of President Bola Tinubu’s inauguration only to stay at home again on Tuesday.