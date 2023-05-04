From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Nnewi North Local Government Area chapter, Anambra State, on Tuesday, relieved its Chairman, Hon Ifeamuma Nwafor-Orizu, of his duty and also declared four others expelled from the party for allegedly violating the party’s constitution.

In a statement signed by the leadership of the party including the ex-officio members in the Council Area made available to the press, the expelled members allegedly violated Sections 2; 6(2); 7(2c)(2d); 10(1)(d)(f)(k) and (1f).

“It is expected that by now, the Local Governement campaign council would have submitted their report on the last general elections. Since that has not happened to date, our action is a follow-up to the report of the Local Governement party collation agent, Evangelist Benjamin Okoye.

“The report has been transmitted to the Acting Chairman of the PDP, Ambassador Umar Iliya Damagum and the Administrative Secretary of the PDP, Anambra State.

“We have investigated the events and actions of these officers of the party in three phases: the pre-election, election days and post-election actions.

“As we prepare for the Governorship election coming up, there is a need to sanitize and rebuild the party. We cannot allow the men who sold our party and openly worked against our candidates and party to continue to remain with us, ” the statement read in part.

The Chairman and four others, according to the statement, embarked on an open display of anti-party activities and collapsed the party for the opposition by their alleged refusal to pay the party’s agents election funds released to them in addition to the seizure of the party agent’s tags at the presidential election.

The statement, read out by the Nnewi North PDP’s Deputy Chairman, Hon Joseph Okafor also alleged that those listed for expulsion had not paid their annual dues for months and should no longer be members of the party.

“Having committed the offences in Section 58(1)(a-m), the party is today invoking the provisions of Section 59(1)(f)(g) to remove all of them from office and from the party. If in future they reapply and are readmitted into the party, they will be barred from holding any party office, ” the statement further said.

The statement which was read in the presence of Local Governement and ward party executives was signed by Hon Sir Eloka Ike, leader; Hon Nze Joseph Okafor, Deputy Chairman; Hon Obinna Agwuncha, Otolo, ward 2; Hon Nnamdi Ofordum, Otolo, ward 3; Engr Ifeanyi Nwizu, Uruagu, ward 2; Chinedu Nwora, Uruagu, ward 3; Chigozie Anigbogu, Umudim, ward 1; John Oranusi, Umudim, ward 1; Martin Egbonu, Nnewichi, ward 2; Innocent Onyejekwulum, Nnewichi, ward 1; Okechukwu Ukatu, youth leader; Mrs Chinwe Offor, Treasurer; Chijioke Ofiaeli, ex officio; Berthrand Obiagwu, exofficio; Osita Mbamalu, Auditor; Obiageli Nduka, ex officio; Tobias Nnebe, Organizing Secretary; Okechukwu U, ex officio and Nnamdi Udoji, Financial Secretary.

When contacted for a reaction, Hon Nwafor-Orizu directed our reporter to see him at an agreed place within Otolo Nnewi. But on arrival, he declined to address the party issue promising to speak later that evening which he did not do till the time of filing this report.