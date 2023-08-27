From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

To boost employment opportunities for the youth, an industrialist in Nnewi, Anambra State, Chief Mike Okonkwo has opened an ultra modern table water factory in his community, Obiofia Nnewichi, Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Chief Okonkwo who used the occasion of the product launch to celebrate his 2023 new yam festival and thanksgiving to God for the gift of a new-born baby after many years said the table water factory has the capacity to produce over 10,000 bags and 5,000 bottles of potable water daily.

He said the product with the brand name, torwaleen table water was the first of its kind in Nnewi, quality wise.

He explained that the table water has the best equipment for high production capacity which could produce refined table water with the quality to last two years without losing NAFDAC certification.

Taking newsmen round the factory, Chief Okonkwo said that the factory was built to help the people of Nnewi and its environs access clean and potable table water.

“The reason for setting up this factory is to give back to society as I am worried at the type of water people take, which has resulted in many healthcare challenges of so many families without their knowledge.

“I will use a certain percentage of the proceeds from the profit of the table water business to support sports development in Nnewi and to also help the less privileged, ” he said.

Member representing Nnewi North in Anambra State House of Assembly, Sir Augustine Ikedoji while commissioning the project commended Chief Okonkwo who he described as a philanthropist extraordinare.

He thanked him for creating employment opportunities in Nnewi and urged others to emulate such initiatives to help the youth to be off the streets in search of job.

He promised to support his efforts by making sure that individuals of his kind invest in Anambra to help the state government curtail the rate of unemployment.