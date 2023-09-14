From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) Plc said that it has fully restored power supply to its customers in parts of Anambra State that were affected by the recent power outage caused by the fault at the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) Station, Awada.

Head, Corporate Communications, Mr Emeka Ezeh said this was following a successful transfer of the affected 33KV feeders to the newly commissioned 100MVA power transfomer in TCN Station, Awada.

Mr Ezeh apologised to EEDC customers that were affected by the development, thanking them for their patience and understanding while the power outage lasted.

He appealed to customers to appreciate the position and role of the distribution companies in the electricity supply industry, adding that, once there was a disruption within the space of any member of the value chain, it impacted on the service delivery of the distribution companies to customers.

“In this case, the power transformer belonging to TCN which serves as the source of power to our 33KV feeders was faulty, and as a result, we lost supply and couldn’t serve our customers, ” Ezeh explained.

He further recounted the millions of naira the company lost as revenue within the period of the incident.

It would be recalled that parts of Anambra State was without power supply for over a week due to the faulty TR11, 60MVA power transformer at the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) Station, Awada.