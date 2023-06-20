From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The family of detained leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has again raised the alarm over the refusal on Tuesday, of the Department of State Security (DSS) to allow doctors access to Kanu for medical treatment, the second in a week.

Kanu’s family had late last week drew the attention of the world on how the secret police denied the IPOB leader access to his private doctors, despite an earlier agreement with the DSS on that.

In a fresh alarm the family raised, her spokesperson, Emmanuel Kanu said the DSS on Tuesday again denied access to doctors the family arranged to meet the IPOB leader for medical treatment.

Emmanuel regretted that the same scenario played out last week, when at the instruction of the IPOB, having agreed with the DSS, he took two doctors to see his brother, only to be denied access by the same DSS.

“The family cannot understand what is playing out. Last week, based on the arrangement the IPOB leader had with the DSS, the family representative went with two doctors who were to give medical treatment to my brother, but they were denied access at the last minute.

“The same thing happened Tuesday, on arrangement with the DSS, doctors were again sent to see my brother, and they were again denied access.

“It appears there is something the DSS is trying to hide from the world about the present health of my brother that has made them repeatedly deny his private doctors access to see him”, Emmanuel said in a phone chat.

The family said the DSS should be held liable should anything happen to their son.