From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Family of detained leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has again raised the alarm over the refusal of the Department of State Security (DSS) to allow doctors access to him.

Kanu’s family had late last week drew the attention of the world on how the secret police denied the IPOB leader access to his private doctors, despite an earlier agreement with the DSS.

Spokesperson for the family, Emmanuel Kanu said the DSS, yesterday, again denied the doctors arranged by the family access to meet the IPOB leader for medical treatment.

Emmanuel regretted that the same scenario played out last week, when at the instruction of IPOB and having agreed with the DSS, he took two doctors to see his brother, only to be denied access by the DSS.

“The family cannot understand what is playing out. Last week, based on the arrangement the IPOB leader had with the DSS, the family representative went with two doctors who were to give medical treatment to my brother, but they were denied access at the last minute.

“The same thing happened Tuesday, on arrangement with the DSS, doctors were again sent to see my brother, and they were again denied access. It appears there is something the DSS is trying to hide from the world about the present health of my brother that has made them repeatedly deny his private doctors access to see him”, Emmanuel said in a phone chat.

The family said the DSS should be held liable should anything happen to their son.