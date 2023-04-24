From Fred Itua, Abuja

Former governor of Enugu State, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, has called on the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, to withdraw his petition against the president-elect, Bola Tinubu.

He called on Obi and his supporters to align with others in welcoming Tinubu’s victory even as he said the LP candidate lacked the spread nor national appeal to have won the presidential election.

“His petition is ego driven, joke carried too far. His attempt to highlight on non electoral issues is trying to embarrass the President-elect.

“Obi needs to come down from his high horse to allow sedate minds to negotiate on behalf of the Igbo and South East for safe landing to include our stake in the national Palavar and Share of the accruals of the commonwealth. We must join the main stream and participate in the making of a new Nigeria. We are not going any where. We de kampe and ready to bargain for our own share. It is a common knowledge that others are doing the same. Igbo has to confront reality now or be consigned to the backwoods of history. Time to align is now.”