From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN) has inducted 69 nurses who graduated from the Department of Nursing Science of Edo State University, Uzairue, Edo just as it tasked them on professionalism.

The Vice Chancellor of the Institution, Prof. Emmanuel Aluyor stated this at the 3rd Induction/Oath taking ceremony of 2022/2023 nursing science graduates.

Aluyor said the institution has groomed and equipped them to effectively take up challenges in the nursing profession.

He congratulated the graduates and wished them a successful career ahead.

“Your hard work, dedication and commitment have brought you to this point and today, we celebrate your achievements of the university’s nursing department over the years.

“Our nusing department has consistently demonstrated excellence in education, research and practice, and it has become a beacon of quality in the healthcare profession.,” Aluyor said.

The VC disclosed that the department had obtained approval from the National Universities Commission (NUC) to commence postgraduate, Master and PhD programmes in nursing science at the institution.

He urged the inductees to continue their pursuit for excellence both in their academic and nursing profession.

The Secretary General/Registrar of Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN), Dr. Faruk Abubakar said the new graduates were now certified nurses and were qualified to work in any health facilities in the country.

He urged them to adhere to the rules of professional conduct which are set of ethical guidelines binding on every nurse in Nigeria.

“As you all are inducted into the profession, I want you to uphold the clinical, competence, compliance and ethical standards in modern nursing practice,” Abubakar said.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the Ag. Dean, Faculty of Applied Health Sciences, Dr. Omosigho Pius said the inductees were the third set of nurses produced by the university with BSC Nursing having spent five years in the institution.

Pius said nursing profession was a unique one that adds value to patients care, impact patients wellbeing and preserve patients right.

He urged the graduands to uphold the high esteem of the noble profession to serve God and humanity.