From Akpan Umoh, Uyo

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has extended its congratulations to Mr Umo Eno, the governor-elect in Akwa Ibom, following his victory in the state’s recent governorship election.

In a statement issued by the state Chairman, Dr Emem Abraham, the NMA praised the governor-elect and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for their success and urged Eno to prioritise healthcare in his administration.

“We are enthusiastic that your government will surpass the strides of the current administration in the health sector,” said Abraham.

“We implore that Medical Doctors’ Welfare and that of other health workers be on the front burner from May 29, 2023.”

Abraham also urged all contestants in the 2023 polls to work towards the peace and betterment of Akwa Ibom State, adding that the NMA is confident that Eno’s government will surpass the successes of the current administration in the health sector.

Eno won the governorship election held on March 18 with 354,348 votes, defeating his closest rival, Sen. Bassey Akpan of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), who polled 136,262 votes.