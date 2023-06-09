For his unmatched administrative qualities and work ethic that has made grassroots football in Nigeria a business brand, Olushola Ogunnowo, Chief Operating Officer of the Nationwide League One has bagged the Football Administrator Of The Year.

Ogunnowo, was found worthy of an award by Africa Illustrious Award, as it’s a revered and prestigious African honor, conferred on individuals and organizations who have excelled in leadership, philanthropy, community development, business, academia, technology, education, agriculture, and entrepreneurship across Africa.

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) General Secretary Dr. Mohammed Sanusi expressed his delight for Ogunnowo.

“The award is well deserving of Ogunnowo, as is an administrator per excellence and never compromised standards.

These qualities have seen the NLO thrive under his stewardship.”

Expectedly, NFF President Ibrahim Gusau is among the Special Guests of Honor that will grace the event, which will also be well attended by notable Nigerians and other African leaders, like the Former President of Swaziland.

Recall, the nation’s third-tier domestic league under his strict management policies, has witnessed giant strides in the area of talent discovery, and talent transfer to the national cadet teams, Golden Eaglets and Flying Eagles.

Capacity building of coaches and managers, a prime focus of the NLO is geared towards catching up with the new trends in grassroots football, through organizing seminars and coaching clinics (NLO/Berackiah Coaching Clinic).

To cap it all was the recent business tour of England with five club CEOs. The two-week tour had the NLO contingent visit English clubs that have expertise in grassroots football player development. Exchange and partnership agreements were signed with a few clubs.

Consequently, as the African Illustrious Award seeks to search, discover and recognize highly distinguished Africans who have been outstanding and exceptional in private and public service, it’s best to say that Ogunnowo falls into the category.

Ogunnowo’s recognition is in line with the African Illustrious Award vision to project and promote excellence in Africa, not as an exception, but as a consistent pattern in the modern African experience pursuant to the above.

The African Illustrious Award team of seasoned professionals, distinguished researchers, a special panel, and the public, after due diligence, found the NLO COO worthy to receive the prestigious FOOTBALL ADMINISTRATOR OF THE YEAR.

This prestigious award, the first of its kind to be awarded to a football boss in Nigeria’s football family, will be formally conferred to Ogunnowo on Friday, December 9, 2022, at Oriental Hotel Victoria Island, Lagos by 3pm alongside other trailblazing Africans.