By Adewale Sanyaolu

Despite a Force Majeure on its assets due to the unavailability of upstream gas suppliers’ major liquids evacuation pipelines occasioned by acts of sabotage and vandalism, Nigeria LNG Limited(NLNG) says operation at its Bonny Island plant is still active.

A statement by the company denied a report in a national newspaper(not Daily Sun)titled

“NLNG prolonged shutdown threatens gas production”.

NLNG states that the report is false and misleading.

NLNG reiterates that operation at its plant continues to produce LNG and LPG commensurate to the feed gas it receives from its upstream gas suppliers.

The company added that its cargo loading operation also continues without interruption, adding that the latest cargo from the Bonny plant sailed on August 17, 2023 to the St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, carrying 140,000 M3 of LNG.

NLNG maintained that it remains committed to collaborating with key stakeholders to minimise the impact of the consequent gas supply shortage.