From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Organised Labour in Ondo State on Wednesday asked the federal government to immediately reduce the cost of governance to cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal.

The labour unions including the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) made the joint demand during a protest held in Akure, the state capital.

The NLC Chairman, Mr Victor Amoko, welcomed the removal of the fuel subsidy but lamented how its effect is biting hard on the Nigerian masses.

Mr Amoko, who read the position of the National body of the union during the street demonstration, said every family in the nation is feeling serious hardship due to the policies of the government.

He noted that the increment in the price of petrol has led to astronomical increases in transport fare, foodstuffs, tuition and the cost of accessing quality healthcare services in the country.

“We are calling for the immediate reversal of all anti-poor policies of the government including recent hikes in PMS prices, School fees and VAT. We also want all our local refineries both in Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna to be fixed.

“We also want the federal government to release the eight-month withheld salaries of University lecturers and workers among several others. It’s like suffering and smiling. There must be an end to that it. We are also calling for the need to urgently address the increasing cost of governance at all levels.

“We also reject plans by the National Assembly to spend 70 billion Naira when Nigerian masses are facing hardship. The government should be sensitive to the plight of our people

“You saved money from the subsidy. We agreed but what is the money saved from it meant for? We want to know. We also want to know those masquerades that had been hijacking our resources unmasked,” Mr Amoko said.

The State Chairman of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Mr Clement Fatuase, said the federal government should allow the “poor to breathe”, noting that the inhuman policies introduced by the government will not be tolerated.

He, however, urged the government to quickly implement people-centred agreements reached with organised labour to avoid further crippling of the economy.