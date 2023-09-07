From Adannna Nnamani, Abuja

As the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) concludes its two-day warning strike Wednesday, the Congress has directed workers across the nation to resume duty at their respective offices while they await a directive on the next line of action.

NLC applauded its affiliates, state councils, and esteemed members for their unwavering support and active participation in the nationwide warning strike.

According a statement signed by its president, Joe Ajaero, the collective effort was undertaken to emphasize the NLC’s strong conviction that the government should prioritize the welfare of citizens and adhere to the Union’s established statutes.

It read: “We are pleased to report that, thanks to your resolute commitment, we have made significant strides in achieving the goals set during our National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, which prompted the initiation of this warning strike.

“It is abundantly clear that our united message has resonated loudly with the government, and it would take a truly inattentive ear not to hear it.

“As we mark the end of the two-day nationwide warning strike today, at the stroke of midnight, we earnestly call upon you all to gracefully conclude the strike and return to work tomorrow, in accordance with our initial agreement.”

“We would like to take this moment to express our profound appreciation for your unwavering determination and dedication, which played a pivotal role in the resounding success of this action. Your contributions during this warning strike exemplify your unwavering commitment to our shared cause.

“In the event that the government fails to provide the appropriate responses to our demands, we encourage you to maintain your steadfast resolve. The same passion and determination that fueled this warning strike will be crucial if we find ourselves compelled to embark on an indefinite nationwide strike.

“Congress is not unmindful of the actions of detractors and fifth columnists but in the face of them all, we remain undaunted and more committed to the defense of Nigerian workers and people at any given time. Our nation deserves better.

“Once again, we extend our heartfelt appreciation to each one of you for your invaluable contributions and steadfast dedication to our cause. Together, we shall continue to work tirelessly to ensure that the voice of the people is heard and that our country moves in the right direction.”