From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has kicked against President Bola Tinubu’s move to seek the approval of the National Assembly to obtain another tranche of external loans worth N500b from the World Bank for the purposes of carrying out a palliative measure to cushion the effect of the hike in the prices of Premium Motor Spirit.

The NLC also said the proposal to pay N8,000 to each of the 12 million poorest Nigerian households for a period of six months was an insult to the citizens’ collective intelligence and made a mockery of Nigerians patience and abiding faith in social dialogue which the government may have alluded to albeit pretentiously.

It further stated that the proposal to pay National Assembly members the sum of N70b and the Judiciary N36b was the most insensitive, reckless and brazen diversion of the nation’s collective patrimony into the pockets of public officers whose sworn responsibility it is to protect our nation’s treasury.

“We believe that this may amount to hush money and outright bribery of the other arms of government to acquiesce to the aberration.” NLC declared.

The Congress stated these in a statement signed by its President, Joseph Ajaero on Monday.

Ajaero said the proposals were not just unacceptable to Nigerian workers, but were also dictatorial and undemocratic.

He regretted that rather than reciprocate the goodwill of Nigerian workers, the federal government had insisted on threading the path of dictatorship and seeking to impoverish the people further by taking steps that could only be described as robbing the people of Nigeria to pay and feed the Rich.