From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Gombe command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says it has deployed a good number of its officers and men to prevent hoodlums and criminals from hijacking the planned protest by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Gombe.

According to the state Commandant, Muhammad Bello Muazu, the personnel has been deployed to the venues for the protest and demonstration to avert any security breach or attack not just on residents but on the participants by unscrupulous elements and thugs.

This was disclosed in a statement that was issued by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the command, Buhari Saad Superintendent of Corps (SC).

He explained that the Commandant gave the deployment order and warning during a meeting with his management team and other tactical commanders.

He said, “Commandant MB Muazu said the move is not to stop the Union or other Nigerians from holding rallies or peaceful protest but also to protect them. The Corp will be there to protect live, property including critical assets, and will not allow anybody to do anything that will infringe on other people’s rights,” Buhari stated.

However, he added that the Commandant equally called on the NLC to organise themselves in a lawful manner.

Meanwhile, the NLC chairman in Gombe state, Yusuf Ash Bello has told Daily Sun in an interview that the protest in Gombe was a response to the directive of the national body of the union. He explained that the union has no issues with the government of the state, rather they were out to register their dismay over the removal of fuel subsidies and the sharp increase in the cost of living.

He said, “We are relating very well with the state government, we have been having a series of meetings to discuss relating to provision of palliative for the general public and the civil servants of Gombe state. However, be that as it may, we will not seat on oars while we are given directive”.

The Chairman assured that the union is organised and would not allow things to get out of hand while protesting. He said, “We are already going through a lot as a result of the actions of the federal government.”