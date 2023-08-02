Says Tinubu Is Insensitive to the plight of Nigerians.

From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, (COSEYL), the apex socio-political youth group in the South East, says it has mobilised 2 million of its members to fully support the nationwide protest by the National Labour Congress, NLC, and other groups in the country.

President General of the Igbo youth groups, Goodluck Ibem who disclosed this in a statement he made available to newsmen in Owerri, the Imo State capital has also given reasons for supporting the nationwide protest.

According to Ibem “This protest is pertinent because Nigeria’s mortality rate has increased by 60% as a result of the suffering and hardship brought upon Nigerians by president Bola Tinubu who upon assumption of office on 29 May, 2023 unilaterally removed the fuel subsidy without any provision to make petroleum products affordable by Nigerians.

“Nigerians and her economy depend solely on fuel and other petroleum products to function and any decision or policy that increases the price of petroleum products will hit hard on Nigerians.

“We, therefore, pledge our full support to the protest in other to save Nigerians from extinction as a result of the hardship and suffering they are currently facing,” Ibem stated.