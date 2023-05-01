From Abel Leonard, Lafia

NLC Nasarawa Chapter Chairman Ayuba Ismaila Oko has pledged to prioritise the welfare of workers in the state. He made this known in his address at the May Day celebration held at Lafia Square on May 1.

Oko welcomed the Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi A Sule, the Deputy Governor, Dr Emmanuel Agbadu Akabe, and other dignitaries present.

He expressed his gratitude to Allah for sparing their lives to witness yet another workers’ day celebration and thanked the workers of Nasarawa State for their support and solidarity in the recently conducted delegates’ conference that brought the new leadership of NLC in the state.

The NLC chairman assured workers that the new exco would hold the mandate given to them in high esteem and would always consider the interest of members and the majority of people above selfish interest in all their official responsibilities.

He promised that the new Exco would pursue welfare matters with vigour and explore all opportunities for the improved well-being of members.

Oko appealed to the workers for their support to achieve set goals and for their constructive criticisms, suggestions, and advice. He thanked his predecessor, Yusuf Sarki Iya, for ensuring that they had a single line-up in the last election and for having the most peaceful and credible elections in the state.

The chairman congratulated the Governor and his Deputy for their victory in the just-concluded governorship and Houses of Assembly elections in the state.

He thanked the Governor for granting approval for the release of Government Housing Estates at project quarters, Nasara Estate, Abdullahi Adamu Housing Estate, and Eight Man’s Quarters at the old tomato markets to the occupants on owners occupied basis.

Oko expressed his sincere appreciation to the Governor for suspending the promotions exams and promised that the fund earlier approved for the exams would be used for the training of workers.

He appealed to the government that the promotions should cover up to July 2023, including workers at the local governments and tertiary institutions. He emphasised that the issue of a thirty thousand naira national minimum wage is long overdue and that workers deserve it.