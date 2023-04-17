From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

Abayomi Arabambi, national publicity secretary of the Labour Party (LP), on Monday, issued a warning to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) urging it to refrain from engaging in illegality, burglary, unlawful entry and political brigandage.

Arabambi stated this in a statement responding to Joseph Ajaero, the NLC President, who had earlier declared war on opponents of the suspended LP national chairman, Julius Abure.

The NLC and its affiliate, according to Arabambi, were founded and anchored on the principle of defending the interests of the Nigerian people rather than an individual or group, and as such, must, out of good conscience, uphold the union’s sanctity at all times.

He said: “What happened at the Labour Party National Secretariat today should not have if the leadership of the union have the interest of the party and the Nation at heart. Abure and three others should be allowed to carry their cross”

“They were aware that an FCT High court today, 17th of April 2023 sustained the restraining order against Julius Abure and three others until determination of the motion on notice but went ahead to publicly fraternise with Abure who had earlier forced his way into the secretariat against a court order

“It is pertinent at this juncture to remind Mr Joe Ajero that he is not above the law and should note that he was once a bitter looser some years ago to the immediate past NLC president when he Joe Ajero formed the United Labour Congress (ULC) thus Labour party is not an avenue to display such childish rascality he is known for and we can not be threatened by him .

“We are all Nigerians and he should be ashamed that Mr Sam Amadi withdrew from yesterday Imo state illegal congress organize by the restrained former Executive because the winner dollarise the election, thus where is Joe Ajero integrity by asking for our fathers and our houses. Is it in order to attacked and assassinate our families ?

“We would make sure we pursue this case to a logical conclusion on Abure and three others Forgery, Perjury and impersonation and fraudulent activities.

“The security agencies can now see the kind of negative characters that want to take over power in Nigeria .

“The United States of America, The British Government and other European allies will be notified of this criminal infraction deliberately orchestrated by ABURE under the Cover of NLC Leadership who is now hobnobbing with criminal element in LP that not only the police has found them guilty but also the court confirmed they forge their documents.

“Lastly we advise the infantile Joe Ajero not to think he is above the law and we will used all judicial power as enshrined in the constitution to deal with this issues.

“Let it be known that Labour party Secretariat can not be used by criminal element to force change of power in Nigeria as we are law abiding citizen

“Finally we dared the NLC Leadership to carry out their threat of invading the court on the next adjourned date at least to show that he has power over and above the constitution.

NLC as a body for workers can not be used by any person for pecuniary gain”