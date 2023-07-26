From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has issued a seven-day ultimatum to the federal government to reverse all perceived anti-poor policies, including the recent hike in the pump price of petrol, or face an indefinite nationwide strike from August 2.

NLC also directed all its affiliates and state councils to immediately begin mobilisation of workers and other Nigerians, including civil society partners, for a long-lasting strike and mass protests should the government fail to meet its conditions for fuel subsidy removal.

It was learned that this was one of the decisions reached at NLC’s Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting held Tuesday, July 25, at Abuja Labour House.