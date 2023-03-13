From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has given the federal government a seven-day ultimatum to address the current issue of Naira scarcity or risk a nationwide industrial action.

NLC President, Joe Ajaero stated this on Monday at an emergency Central Working Committee meeting in Abuja.

Ajaero decried that Nigerians were highly suffering as a result of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) cashless policy and threatened to ask workers to withdraw their services around the country if the problem is not resolved in the next seven days.