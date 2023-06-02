From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Friday ordered its affiliates to start organising for a national strike by Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

The move, according to the organised labor, was a massive demonstration of opposition to the controversial decision to end fuel subsidies, which has caused great resentment among Nigerians.

NLC national president, Comrade Joe Ajaero told journalists in Abuja that the strike, which will also include a rally, would allow employees all over the nation to unite in a common appeal for the elimination of gasoline subsidies

He said the decision to embark on the industrial action was reached at the end of the Congress Emergency National Executive Council meeting.

The Labour leader said unless the Federal Government withdraws the recent removal of the fuel before the start of work on Wednesday, 7th June, the organised labour will proceed on the strike nationwide.

According to Ajaero, “If by next week Wednesday, the NNPCL that illegally announced new price regime in the oil sector refuses to reverse itself for negotiation to continue, that the Nigeria Labour Congress and all its affiliates will withdraw their services and commence protest nationwide.

“NNPCL doesn’t have the monopoly to act illegally even as a private company. The NLC therefore directed all state councils and the industrial unions to commence mobilisation from this morning to make sure that this action is in force”.