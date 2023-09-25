By Bimbola Oyesola

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has condemned how the Nigeria Police handled the intra-union crisis in the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), which last week degenerated into bloodshed.

The NLC, in a statement signed by its acting president, Kabiru Minjibir, said the NLC “is also alarmed by the police’s handling of the matter.”

The labour centre noted that the recent event, which resulted in “loss of life, injuries, and extensive property damage,” would have been avoided if the police had heeded its advice.

“In August, we raised the alarm regarding the actions of the police targeting the legitimate leadership of the union and the hidden motives behind wresting control for the benefit of a select few who invoked the name of the President of Nigeria, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Regrettably, instead of heeding our plea, the Police extended their support in the unlawful occupation of the Union’s national headquarters, in stark violation of established legal and industrial relations norms.”

The NLC noted that it warned of the peril of forcing out democratically elected leadership of the union while the union’s. secretariat was cordoned off by the Police.

“Despite our fore-warnings, the Police persisted in their unlawful intervention, providing cover for those imposing themselves on the Union. We engaged in discussions with the Police leadership, reaching an understanding on a roadmap towards peace to safeguard lives and property.

“It is disheartening that our concerns were not heeded and the roadmap unimplemented.

Had our advice been heeded, this tragic incident could have been averted. Lives could have been spared, properties safeguarded, and injuries avoided. We are left bewildered as to how such an incident could occur under Police presence, unless there are undisclosed motives.”

The NLC said its investigations suggest undue favouritism by the State in enforcing peace.

“We are perturbed to learn that the democratically elected leaders of the union are being detained while the other parties have been discreetly released,” adding that, “Justice demands equal treatment in conflicts of this nature.”

“We implored the Police leadership to reassess their actions and align them with the legal framework and international standards that govern industrial relations,” the statement stressed.

The NLC maintained that it holds the State and the Police accountable for their inaction and unwarranted interference in the internal affairs of the union.

It however implored the Police to veer away from “this unsustainable course and adhere to the previously agreed roadmap to prevent further escalation of the crisis.”

It added, “In these critical times, those entrusted with public confidence must exercise prudence, and those responsible for upholding our laws must refrain from being perceived as spearheading an assault against them.”

It charged the Police authorities to promptly release the democratically elected Union leaders from detention and conduct a fair investigation into the violence.

“Our nation cannot afford to entertain any semblance of impunity or bias, especially at this critical juncture. Let us refrain from exacerbating an already precarious situation with actions that may be construed as partiality towards illegality,” it stated.

The NLC expressed that established statutory avenues for resolution exist and should have been followed. According to the Congress, disregarding democratic rights and practices inevitably leads to “such regrettable incidents, which could have been avoided through steadfast adherence to democratic principles.”