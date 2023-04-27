From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) declared on Thursday that all of its chairmen and other executives from the Congress in the 36 states of the federation are no longer permitted to deliver any kind of award to politicians.

The Congress also said that it had taken immediate disciplinary action against those officers who were collaborating with some state governors to blatantly disobey the directives of the NLC National Administrative Council (NAC).

It noted that the resolutions, were intended to improve the NLC and the practice of industrial relations, in a communique signed by its president, Joe Ajaero, and released following NAC meeting that began on Wednesday and finished on Thursday.

The communiqué said the state executive members should immediately choose between serving workers or vacate their offices.

“The National Administrative Council after an exhaustive deliberation on some national issues and matters of great concerns to Nigerian workers, the NLC and the practice of Industrial relations in the Country resolves to as follows:

“Strongly condemn in unmistakable terms once again the meddlesome actions of some state Governors in the internal affairs of Congress especially during the last State Delegates’ Conference of the NLC in all the States of the Federation.

“Warn all the State Councils of the Congress currently granting phoney endorsements and awards to Politicians and individuals to desist forthwith to avoid disciplinary actions

“Take immediate disciplinary action against all officers who are currently working with some state Governors to flagrantly defy the orders of the National Administrative Council (NAC) and the Central Working Committee (CWC) as it concerns the outcome of the State Delegates Conference.

“Warn all state Council officers of the Congress who are in the habit of colluding with Governors to cover their various atrocities against workers in their states to stop immediately or face severe sanctions. It is either they chose to serve workers and remain in office or become conduits for fleecing workers and leave. The Choice is clear and its theirs.” It read in parts.

All aggrieved parties in the last State Delegates Conference were also directed to avail themselves of the statutory Conference Appeal Committee in place at the headquarters for the purposes of redress where necessary.