• Focuses on women as unifying force for peace in Igboland

Former Minister of Women Affairs and President, Nkata Ndi Inyom Igbo, a pan-Igbo socio-cultural group dedicated to the welfare of Igbo women, Iyom Josephine Anenih, has emphasised the pivotal role of women in restoring peace in the South East region and Nigeria as a whole.

Speaking with regards to the forthcoming 2023 annual conference of Nkata Ndi Inyom Igbo, scheduled for October 24 and 25 in Enugu, Iyom Anenih expressed concern over the prolonged divisions across ethnic, religious, and political lines, while expressing belief that women are the linchpin capable of mending the social fabric.

She highlighted instances of women whose marriages cut across ethnic lines, showcasing the potential for unity in diversity.

With the theme, “Women: A Unifying Force in Peace Building,” according to Nkata Ndi Inyom Igbo, the conference underscores its focus on exploring the active roles women can play in bringing about lasting peace and initiating the healing process for the nation.

The group said that the conference will address not only peace-building but also critical issues in the areas of the economy and women’s rights, ensuring a comprehensive discussion on the advancement of Ndi Igbo. The organisers said that through conversations, presentations, and goodwill messages, participants will evaluate the landscape in the South East region, exploring ways to foster integration, security, and prosperity for Ndi Igbo across Nigeria and the diaspora.

They said that Nkata Ndi Inyom Igbo aims to present the collective views of Igbo women on the pressing matters facing their community and the wider nation.

“This event underscores the commitment of Nkata Ndi Inyom Igbo to promote Igbo culture, values, and customs while actively supporting women of Igbo descent in realizing their full potential and advancing equitable development” they said.

The organisers insist that

The 2023 Annual Conference of Nkata Ndi Inyom Igbo is not merely a gathering but a call for unity, healing, and progress, underlining the vital role that women can play in reshaping the future of Nigeria.

“The event is anticipated to serve as a beacon of hope, fostering collaboration, and bringing fresh perspectives to the forefront, as Igbo women stand as the unifying force in peace-building for the nation,” they said.

Nkata Ndi Inyom Igbo, established three years ago, serves as a platform for Igbo women, either by birth or marriage, to discuss and address challenges affecting women.

The foundation aims to contribute to positive change through value reorientation, integrity, and open dialogue.

Prominent figures, including Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director General of the World Trade Organization, and Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili, former Minister of Education and Founder of Human Capital Africa, will grace the conference as speakers.

Other distinguished speakers include Prof. Kenneth Amaeshi, Prof. Joy Ezeilo, Sen Folashade Bent, Rev Dr. Edwin Biayeibo, Prof. Chinwe Obaji, Prof. Chidi Odinkalu, Ms. Ene Obi, and Hajia Fatima Betara.

Her Excellency, Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu, will serve as the mother of the day.