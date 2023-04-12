Medical Director, Chidicon Medical and Diagnostic Centre Limited, Philip Njemanze, has commiserated with Senate Chief Whip and former Abia State governor, Orji Uzor Kalu, over the death of his wife, Ifeoma Ada.

In a statement, Njemanze said: “Her death comes at a time when she is most needed as a voice for peace and compassion to the poor in the country. She was a mother to the motherless, reaching out to many disadvantaged people with compassion and love. Our thoughts and prayers are with your family and we mourn with sorrow but look forward to reunion at the resurrection and may her soul rest in peace.”