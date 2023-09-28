From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), has petitioned the National Judicial Council (NJC), over the judgement of the Enugu State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

The Labour Party and its candidate, Chijioke Edoga, had challenged the victory of Governor Peter Mbah on the grounds that presented a contentious certificate of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

But the tribunal struck out the petition and upheld the victory of Governor Mbah.

The National Coordinator of HURIWA, Emmanuel Onwubiko, said in a statement that the petition focused on the conduct of the tribunal’s Chairman, Justice Kudirat Morayo Akano, and her panel members during the adjudication of Petition No: EPT/EN/GOV/01/2023.

Onwubiko highlighted what he called “critical issues related” to the tribunal’s handling of the election dispute filed by Chijioke Edoga and the Labour Party, challenging the outcomes of the March 18, 2023, gubernatorial election in Enugu State.

He said the key point of contention in the dispute revolved around the authenticity of Governor Mbah’s National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharge certificate.

“The Enugu State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal was tasked with adjudicating Petition No: EPT/EN/GOV/01/2023.

“At the heart of this electoral dispute lies a fundamental issue: the authenticity of Governor Peter Mbah’s National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharge certificate.

“The NYSC, a government institution, played a pivotal role in these proceedings by testifying that they did not issue the certificate presented by Governor Mbah. This revelation raised legal questions and concerns about the sanctity of a national institution and the principles of electoral integrity”.

He added: “More pertinently, questions have arisen as to why Justice Akano was chosen to preside over a governorship dispute of such significance despite a petition to the NJC by the Centre for Human Rights and Social Justice’s Michael Agaasi on behalf of Adeniyi Sulaiman, a plaintiff in a case Akano struck out.

Onwubiko emphasized that the Enugu State governorship dispute is important due to the circumstances surrounding it, and the “mishandling of the case has far-reaching implications for justice and the rule of law in Nigeria.”

He called for a thorough investigation and review of the judgment, accountability for any miscarriage of justice, and measures to uphold the sanctity of national symbols such as the NYSC certificate.

“The NYSC certificate serves as a symbol of national unity and service. If individuals can present unverified certificates without consequences, it undermines the credibility of all certificates issued in Nigeria and threatens the sanctity of our national symbols.

“The miscarriage of justice in Petition No. EPT/EN/GOV/01/2023 is a matter of grave concern that threatens the integrity of the electoral process and the rule of law in Nigeria.

“HURIWA implores the National Judicial Commission to take immediate and decisive action to investigate this matter thoroughly, review the judgment, and uphold justice.

“Failure to address this issue effectively could set a dangerous precedent and undermine the very foundations of our nation.”