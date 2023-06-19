From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The Managing Director (MD), National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Dr George Moghalu, has said that henceforth the agency will be very strict on its standard Operating Practice SOP as laid down by extant laws of the agency.

He revealed that overloading and windy rain were some of the causes of the last week’s boat tragedy that killed no fewer than 106 persons in Kwara state.

He added that the boat lacked navigational aid as it operated in the dark.

Dr Moghalu told reporters at the weekend in Ilorin, the state capital shortly after visiting the affected communities and bereaved families.

NIWA cautioned boat operators and owners to restrict their movement to between 6 am and 6 pm, urging them to avoid night navigation.

He added that his team would visit the scene of the accident this week to carry out Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), noting that “once the EIA is done the authority will make available facility for the communities such as jetty or ramp as requested by the community.

“Preliminary investigations have shown that the accident was avoidable if specific protocols were followed.

According to him, “Experience has shown that over 95 per cent of accidents that happen on our waterways occur either in the night or very early hours of the morning and the reason is that the vessel could not apply navigational aid.

“Secondly, the vessel in question was very heavily overloaded. The vessel carried over 250 passengers. It was practically impossible for the vessel to operate safely without a hitch. Apart from passengers, we had leakages in the vessel.

“Most unfortunately, all the passengers are not wearing lifejackets and it was a very rainy night. The rain came with wind; apart from increasing the water level, the wind was tossing the boat here and there and eventually smashed it on a tree.”

He expressed President Bola Tinubu’s shock, concern and sadness over the incident.

“The president himself was very worried. Most of you have seen his reaction where in he had gone to the extent of public investigation so that we can know exactly what happened to prevent such an ugly situation in future.

“In the course of our discussion, the communities requested lifejackets and I instantly made 100 available to them.

“I assured them that a team from our authority would be moving to the communities from Tuesday this week to carry out EIA. We want to urge boat operators not to operate their vessels once is 6 pm. They are free to use their vessels between the hours of 6 am and 6 pm of the day,” he added.