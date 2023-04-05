From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of National Inland Waterways (NIWA), Chief Dr George Moghalu on Wednesday sent his condolences to Senator Orji Uzor Kalu over the death of his wife.

In the message that the NIWA M/D and CEO personally signed, he described the First Lady’s death as a loss to Abia and Nigeria at large.

He said: “I am deeply saddened by the loss of your late wife, Mrs Ifeoma Ada Kalu, former First Lady of Abia State.

“Her death is a loss to Abia and indeed the nation at large. Please, know that our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this difficult time.

“My most sincere condolences to you and may her soul rest in eternal peace.”