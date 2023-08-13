By Steve Agbota

Lagos Area Manager of National Inland Waterways Authority ( Niwa), Engineer ( Dr) Sarat lara Braimah during the weekend played host to a selection of primary and secondary school students, nurtured by Ocean Ambassadors foundation as future leaders in the Nigerian maritime sector.

Stirred eyes, enthusiastic and confidently adventurous, the students tutored by the Ocean Ambassadors Foundation as maritime academicals listened with rapt attention as the area manager, a top-notch female Maritime Engineer, explained to them the importance of choosing a career in the emerging Nigerian maritime industry.

Impressed with the greater number of female students in the group, Braimah stated that time has come for serious intervention in engendering sustainable maritime education curriculum in schools, particularly as a process of closing the professional maritime management gaps, targeting girl child education in the hugely male dominated marine resources environment.

“My dear children, I will encourage you all beyond just participating in maritime debates and quiz programmes to take to maritime studies either as an engineer, lawyer, environmentalist, ship captain, hydrographer and many other career options in the industry as the future looks brighter towards bigger international trade ecosystem through the ocean and maritime domains” she explained.

During the guided boat cruise with the children through the CMS marina and Apapa waterfronts, she told the excited maritime academicals and green horns that life on water is exciting and worth studying, adding that she would as opportunities permits, continue to support and monitor their academic progress.

Founder, Ocean Ambassadors Foundation, Mrs Violet Williams appreciated the area manager for her support and encouragement to the foundation, particularly to the young lads, stating that she was surprised at the red carpet reception accorded the children and the boat cruise experience which will remain memorable for the kids in their lifetime.

“We want to thank you on behalf of the students and teachers for this grand reception and outing. Our Ocean Ambassadors Foundation is determined to capture them young for a professional career in the Maritime industry and we look forward to more collaboration in the future education and exposure of these young lads and in particular the girl child education in Maritime studies” Mrs Williams further stated in appreciation.