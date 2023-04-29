From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The South East Zonal Coordinator of the Nigeria Institute of Soil Science (NISS) Prof. Charles Asadu, has said that the agency is targeting improved farm produce in the zone through proper management of acid soils to boost food security.

Asadu disclosed this in Nsukka on Saturday during the harvests of crops planted in demonstration farms, tagged ”On-Farm Trials on the Management of Acid Soils under Rainfed Season in South East” where Potato, Cassava, Maize, among others, were planted.

He explained that the essence of the farm planted with different crops and different manure applications was to determine which manure yields better with each crop.

“After this harvest, we will sit down and analyze the yields of each crop as a result of the manure applied to it.

“From our analysis, we would be able to advise farmers appropriately on which manure/treatment is best for each crop as well as how and when to apply them,” he said.

Speaking further, Asadu noted that manures used in the demonstration farm include, Lime alone, MPK and Lime, Poultry and Lime combined, Poultry alone, and some crops without any manure or treatment.

He added that the essence of using the treatments in soil was to reduce the acidity of the soil that prevents crops from better yields.

Asadu disclosed that one of the mandates of NISS was to ensure adequate management and regulation of soil that will help in agricultural productivity, minimize degradation, as well as boost food security in the country.

Speaking, Mr. Babajide Lawal, an Agricultural Officer in NISS Headquarters, Abuja expressed satisfaction with the yields of crops in NISS demonstration farms in Nsukka.

Lawal who was in Nsukka in an official capacity to monitor harvests in NISS’s demonstration farm in Nsukka noted that the harvest has shown that with the proper application of treatment (manure), farmers will get a bumper harvest from their crops.

“I am impressed with the bumper harvest from the NISS farm in Nsukka, this demonstration farm has provided answers on how to control and manage acidic soils.

“The Institute after analysis will now advise farmers on how to apply the manure in their farm to achieve better results.

“I commend Asadu, the zonal coordinate of NISS in South East for his commitment to piloting the affairs of the Institute in the zone,” he said.

Lawal expressed appreciation to Prof. Victor Chude, the Director General of NISS for his excellent way of managing the affairs of the Institute, especially in establishing the NISS’s demonstration farm in all the geo-political zones to ascertain the best soil management to adopt for farmers in planting their crops.

