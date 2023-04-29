From Tunde Omolehin

The Nigerian Institute of Soil Science, Northwest zonal office has organized a capacity building workshop for registered soil scientists within the geographical zone.

Speaking while declaring the workshop open, the NISS North-West zonal coordinator, Professor Samaila Sani Noma, said the institute embarked on the training as a way to improve agricultural productivity in the zone.

He called on the beneficiaries to make use of the opportunity and acquire relevant skills from the workshop.

Earlier in his remarks while declaring the workshop open, the state Commissioner for Agriculture, Professor Aminu Abubakar, described the importance of soil science in agriculture as unparalleled.

He however advised the participants to ensure that the training brings out a positive impact in their services going forward .

Three papers were presented during the training which includes “Developments of Nano materials that can improve Water Retention in Sandy Soils” presented by Dr. Jabir Abdulkareem, from Department of Soil Science, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

Others includes Exploring the predictability of Soil minerals from Extant Soil Data Employing Comparatively, an Artificial Neural Network and Linear Regression models by Dr. Shobayo Abdulrasheed as well as a study of how Mycorrhizal fungi can Improve Soil health and plant productivity by Dr. Idris Alhassan Gabasawa.

Participants were drawn from different parts of the Northwest zone including Sokoto, Kebbi, Kaduna, Kano, Jigawa, Katsina and Zamfara states.