From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

The Nigerian Institution of Surveyors (NIS) has proposed that all buildings in Nigeria should be annually monitored by qualified surveyors in light of the frequent building collapses in the country.

Dr David Oluwamotemi, President of NIS, speaking in Abuja, suggested that in addition to surveying the land before a structure is erected, there must be yearly monitoring of multi-storey buildings by surveyors to detect weak soil and building depreciation. He emphasised the importance of using instruments to monitor tall buildings to prevent sudden collapse.

Dr Oluwamotemi also addressed the issue of quackery in the industry, acknowledging that every state has a disciplinary committee to sanction members who violate building laws. He stated that the NIS is currently handling two cases related to quackery at the national level and emphasised the need to reduce such cases.

In celebration of Global Surveyors Day, which is celebrated annually on March 21st, Dr Oluwamotemi highlighted the importance of surveyors, stating that they not only survey land but also bodies of water. Surveying includes services such as data analysis, subdivision planning and design, legal description writing, mapping, construction, layout, and precision measurements of angles, lengths, and areas. He emphasised that surveying is a technique, profession, art, and science of determining the terrestrial positions of points and distances between them.

Overall, surveyors play a vital role in determining property boundaries and providing data relevant to the earth’s surface shape and contour for engineering, mapmaking, and construction projects.