From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), has said that illegal immigrants are behind most criminal activities being perpetrated in the country.

Kwara State Comptroller of NIS, Compt Aminu Shamsuddin made the statement while speaking with journalists on Tuesday, in Ilorin, during the 60th anniversary of the Service.

The Comptroller said that the country was surrounded by francophone countries, whose nationals desperately love to stay in Nigeria.

He said that the immigrants are desperate to enter Nigeria due to socioeconomic hardship in their countries, adding that NIS had to take extra measures to scrutinize and check every immigrant before entry.

“These people think Nigeria is a Paradise and truly, we are the mother of Africa.

“They always struggle to be part of us and are ready to spend huge sum of money to obtain Nigeria passport.

“They also get married to Nigerians in their bid to be Nigerians, which is why we painstakingly check every immigrant.

“We have undergone training and can easily ascertain if someone is a Nigerian or not,” he said.

Shamsuddin explained that processes of scrutiny sometimes make issuance of international passport take some time, thereby enjoined Nigerians to show understanding and patience.

He said that NIS is closer to the people more than other paramilitary agencies, due to services they provide to the people.

The Immigration boss named some of their services, which includes provision of passports, visas to non-Nigerians both at home and abroad, among other functions.

Speaking on the occasion, the Comptroller said that the Ag. Comptroller General of NIS, Mrs Caroline Wuraola Adepoju has directed all the States of the federation to celebrate the remarkable event.

The comptroller presented awards to best officers in the state; as Alabi Israel won the 2023 Best Parade Officer, while Abdulrafiu Lukman got the Best Parade Commander of the Year.

The Best Performing Officer goes to Isah Muhammed, while Rasak Aliyu won the most Resourceful Officer of the Year and finally, the best Provost of the year goes to AbdulBashir AbdulWahab.