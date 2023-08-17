Professor Olawale Moronkola, the Director-General National Institute for sports, has hailed the appointment of the new Minister of Sports Senator John Enoh as the right choice for the betterment of sports.

According to Professor Moronkola, “ I commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s choice of Senator John Enoh as the new Minister of Sports. This shows that the President places high premium on Sports. I believe the new Sports Minister will continue with the legacy left behind by Mr Sunday Dare.

“He has alot to take away from the former Minister since government is a continuum. We are confident that the new Minister will bring his vast experience in both public and private business to bear on the Ministry.

“We are excited by his appointment and look forward to working with him to consolidate on what we have done by building on the legacies of the former Minister, Dare.

“We hope and pray that he would initiate policies to improve what had been done. We are ready to support him and confident that his tenure will herald a good direction for Nigerian Sports”.

Enoh is the 36th Sports Minister since Nigeria attained Independence in 1960.