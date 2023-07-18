• gives 100 recommendations in new report to shape Nigeria’s progress and development.

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), has urged the Bola Tinubu’s administration to quicken the process of putting in place the needed measures, to cushion the impact of the new petroleum products policy, especially in the area of public transportation for the citizens.

President Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, Mukhtar Sirajo, made the call at the public presentation of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) Citizens Submmit Report titled: Rebooting Nigeria 2.0, in Abuja.

While admitting that the nation is currently being confronted with some serious challenges at various levels and dimensions which the new administrations at both states and federal levels have inherited, he said citizens are eagerly looking forward to reaping the fruits of fuel subsidy removal and unification of foreign exchange rate windows policies in no distant future.

The NIPR President said the institute was particularly happy to note that some of the issues raised at the first Summit and contained in this report were already being addressed – such as the protracted fuel subsidy debacle and unification of foreign exchange rate windows.

Sirajo emphasised the critical nature of addressing insecurity for the growth, development, and survival of the nation. He added that there is a collective hope and prayer for the new service chiefs to surpass expectations by delivering effective and dynamic security measures to the nation.

He said the institute is delighted to note that the President Tinubu, has begun the process consensus building and reconciliation at certain level. He commended the recognition and understanding of the Federal Government that this is a major area of priority and appreciate its efforts so far in that important direction.

The NIPR President said the institute strongly recommends that these engagements should be professionally coordinated and managed to ensure that the outcome meets the desired results.

“As perception and reputation managers, we clearly understand the dynamics that being a very sensitive matter, the process could possibly backfire, if the professional expertise required is not properly deployed.

“The NIPR and its partners are therefore making ourselves available to work with the Federal Government in managing these important engagements to ensure credible and sustainable outcomes. We are also extending our willingness for collaboration with States and Local Governments, as well as other interested stakeholders and development partners in nation building.

“One of the flash points that generated tension and trust deficit in the recent time, is on distribution of resources and appointments into political offices.

“We commend the Federal Government in the relatively equitable appointment of Service Chiefs and encourage the Administration to do more. This is one sure way to not only restore a sense of belonging to all citizens, but to equally foster national integration.

“We will like to encourage Governments at the state levels to equally key into this process of inclusion as a sustainable way of building unity and cohesion at state and community levels.

“As a new dispensation dawns on the nation, we must all join hands with governments at all levels to build a strong, united and prosperous country. As citizens, in our respective spheres of influence and callings, we must rekindle the flame of patriotism; be alive to our civic obligations; respect one another; and practice peaceful co-existence wherever we find ourselves.

“We have a responsibility to encourage one another, beginning with members of our families, to always toe the path that strengthens our relationships and brotherhood. As a people joined together by love and faith in our nationhood, our greatness could only be guaranteed by unity genuinely derived though fairness, equity and justice.”

Member NIPR Council and Executive Director, Institute of Strategic and Development Communication, Emmanuel Dandaura, presented the highlights of the publication Rebooting Nigeria with the theme: Reopen Conversation, Rebuild Trust – Report of the 2022 Citizens’ Summit for National Integration, Peace and Security.

Dandaura explained that the 165-page strategy, printed in full colour, outlines the framework for Nigeria 2.0 and includes 15 critical areas addressed within 17 chapters. Emphasising the significance of these recommendations, Dandaura noted that there are approximately 100 recommendations within the strategy document. Although he highlighted only a few during the presentation, these recommendations are intended to guide and shape the path of Nigeria’s progress and development.