From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST), says it will commence the process of installing postcodes and Address Verification System (AVS) in October, to combat fake addresses, increase security, and bring in revenue for the nation.

This was disclosed by PostMaster General of NIPOST, Adeyemi Adepoju at a Press briefing, Thursday in Abuja.

Adepoju said that implementing the Postcode and AVS by October this year would help NIPOST contribute to the country’s revenue and end the challenges associated with Know Your Customer (KYC).

He said: “NIPOST is embracing digital transformation to elevate operational efficiency in a world where digital solutions and data utilization have taken centre stage, an increasing number of postal operators.

“The National Digital Alphanumeric Postcode System is an initiative that has the potential to significantly improve nationwide service delivery, enhance security, and generate revenue for NIPOST and other government agencies.

“This Alphanumeric Postcode, beyond its postal function, also functions as a geocode, facilitating the direct identification of geographical units. This more intricate system empowers us to accommodate forthcoming urban development and expansion areas with remarkable precision,” he said.

The PostMaster General, who lamented the poor funding or the organisation by the Federal government, explained that the essence of the initiative was to ensure that the country is not left behind in the postcodes and addressing system.

According to him, “It was a difficult assignment in the past that my predecessors have tried their best, but today we are having new music going on.

“It also has far-reaching public and private sector benefits, including crime prevention, identity fraud reduction, emergency services coordination, border control, e-commerce, data collection, financial inclusion, healthcare access, and tourism”.

The NIPOST boss further stated that the present government is looking inward on how to generate revenue to achieve its mandate, and NIPOST is ready to contribute its quota in generating revenue for the government.

Speaking on the importance of the AVS, Adepoju said the people that will be giving fake addresses will be fished out. He said if the postcodes and address system are in place, terrorism can be addressed.

“Some people go to banks and give fake addresses, but with this new system, the banks can verify the addresses of customers before they can be registered.

“We have astutely recognized the imperative of establishing a robust system for National Address Verification, perfectly aligned with the principles of the National Addressing Policy.

“This endeavor encompasses the creation of a standardized process to ensure the utmost accuracy and reliability in confirming and validating addresses and their occupants throughout the nation,” he said.

Oleku Akinlose, partner to NIPOST on address verification, said “we will generate revenue because what is the cost of Know Your Customer (KYC) today? The banks spend nothing less than N4 billion per year on KYC if that money is coming from the government.

“Because of the innovative method NIPOST wants to use to solve addressing problems, students, SMEs and a lot of youth will be engaged. So that money is not just going to NIPOST, rather it will engage government at the state level, and local government level in the process of identification and verification across all fields, so this affects security, it affects financial inclusion, health and planning at every level”.