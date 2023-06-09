From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

In an effort to speed up passport collection duration, the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) claims it is collaborating with the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

The Postmaster General of the Federation/CEO, NIPOST, Adeyemi Adepoju stated this on when he visited the Acting Comptroller General of Immigration, Caroline Wura- Ola Adepoju, at the Service Headquarters, recently in Abuja.

The collaboration, according to the Postmaster General, was made necessary by NIPOST’s development of an integrated service delivery model that incorporates various government services and information and will be made available to citizens in a one-stop shop setting using a variety of channels to meet their varied needs at particular Post Office locations across the country.

With this proposal, NIS will leverage utilizing NIPOST infrastructure for the collection of Passport and adopting the postal network as an e- Fulfillment centre for enhancing the digital economy.

He added that the roles and responsibilities of the development were for a sustainable and integrated framework for the process of e- Passport, provide courier services and Address verification validation that will harmonize the various e- government initiative in the agency, as well as consolidate NIPOST efforts to reaffirm productivity synergy with NIS.

In her response, The Ag. CG commended the Management of NIPOST on the laudable development of an Address Verification System describing it as a major breakthrough for identity and forensic crime management.

She lauded NIPOST for also developing a standardized Digital Postcode System which will aid the agency in issuing Nigerian Passports.

She added that the service would continue to explore ways and cultivate strategic partnerships to help her fulfil her mandate to Nigerians.

According to her, “the collaboration will address the issues facing Nigerians while seeking to register for Passports, reduce the waiting period before biometric data capture, and make Passport processing seamless and faster thereby assuageing the pains Nigerians go through to obtain Nigerian passport”.

The Postmaster General and the Ag. CG agreed to develop a framework for the working relationship in due course.