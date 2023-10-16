By Henry Uche, Lagos

Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) is pleased to announce the appointment of its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ms. Aisha Rimi. This appointment, announced by the Presidency on Friday, October 13, 2023, underscores the government’s commitment to advancing Nigeria’s economic development through strategic investment promotion.

A statement Signed by the Head, Press & Protocol, Daniel Awurum, revealed that the new NIPC leader is a leading transaction lawyer with expertise in foreign investment and business advisory for doing business in Africa.

The statement added that Ms Rimi has significant experience working with development finance institutions (DFIs) on multi-million-dollar investments in infrastructure projects.

Her appointment as CEO of NIPC comes at a time when the country is poised to attract significant investments in key sectors including infrastructure, energy, agriculture, and manufacturing.

Her proven track record and deep understanding of the Nigerian investment landscape will be invaluable in leading NIPC’s efforts to promote and facilitate investments that will create jobs and drive economic growth.

She is scheduled to assume office today, Monday, October 16, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. and will be welcomed by NIPC Management and staff.