To reward the contributions of its members towards sustainable development, the Nigerian Institute of Physics (NIP) has inaugurated some fellows of the institute.

The inauguration recently took place during the 44th annual conference, at the Lagos State University of Science and Technology, Ikorodu, Lagos, with the theme “Physics as a technological solution for substantial development.”

The inducted fellows are Dr. Anthony Chukwueke, Dr. Nwaiji Uzomba, Prof. Ade S. Oniku, Prof. Babatunde Rabiu, Prof. Abubaker Alkasim, Prof. Ochuko Anomohanran, Prof. Matzoh D. Dogara, Prof. Khalid N. Abdullahi, Prof. Geofrey E. Akpojotor, Prof. Casmir C.Z. Akaolisa, Dr. Abiodun S. Okedeyi, Prof (Mrs.) Chinyere Ada Madu, Prof. (Mrs.) Koki S.Fatima and Prof. Ndemikot Akpan.

In his opening speech, president, NIP, Prof. H.O. Aboh, said: “Physics is as an exact science. It is the soul and the king of the sciences. It is a disciple that explains humanity. Physics applications have yielded the production of virtually all the technological equipment in use all over the world. These applications are found in medicine, agriculture, aviation, weather predictions, energy, environment, etc. Any nation that neglects adequate funding of teaching, learning, research and other key engagements and activities involving physics does so at its perils.

“The theme for this year’s conference, ‘Physics as a technological solution for substantial development,’ is quite apt considering the present state of global economic meltdown. Part of the unusually high rate of crime and criminality in present day Nigeria is traceable to high rate of unemployment. I’m tackling the nation’s infrastructural deficit, a study in 2013 by Emerging Technologies at the last conference where I mentioned that the research unit of the Research and Development Department of the Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) revealed that Nigeria’s technological base has not yet been able to provide substantial economic development for the nation.

“The steps taken by the Federal Government to address this deficit is the establishment of the National Integrated Infrastructural Master Plan (NIIMP). The NIIMP is expected to cost $3trillion and covers core infrastructures such as energy, housing and ICT. This plan is expected to run from 2013 to 2043. Physics should play a key role in each of these identified three core areas. I want to use this medium to call on the Federal Government to empower the Nigerian Institute of Physics so that it facilitates the improvement of the study of Physics at the basis levels and physics researches in these three identified areas at the tertiary levels. The theme of this year’s conference, just like that of last year, was carefully chosen so that NIP will have a definite contribution in addressing the observed lacuna in NIIMP document and other areas of our technological gaps.

“As I always did, I want to seize this opportunity to call on the federal and state’s government including even the private sector to tap the huge skilled Human Resources that abound in the NIP. NIP members are found in the academia, oil and gas industries, other industries, ministries departments and agencies as well as in the armed forces of Nigeria contributing their quota to national development. At the lower level, the institute has been able to address the abysmal failure rate in physics at the Senior Secondary Examination in some areas. I am happy to note that NIP state chapters are keying into this very strategic area by organizing workshops for physics teachers at the level thereby assisting demystify the impression that physics is a difficult subject to learn.

“The NIP is opening up its frontiers for better service to the nation. Consequently, its two-acre land along the Airport Road, Abuja, needs to be developed into National Physics Centre (NPC). The NPC is planned to house a multiple purpose conference center, physics library and physics research laboratories, where cutting edge researchers and workshops can be carried out by our teeming members who have the expertise in some of the areas identified in the NIIMP Document. I call on our distinguished ppecial guests, excellent awardees and Fellows of NIP to please kindly partner with NIP to make NOC a reality. Finally, I congratulate the newly inductees who are now entitled to use MMIP after their names. In similar vein, I now recognise and introduce our new fellows of NIPS. I wish you all a successful 44th annual conference.”

On his part, the keynote speaker, Prof. Elijah Ayolabi, vice-chancellor, Mountain Top University, noted vital roles physics plays in resolving global challenges.

He said: “The following are global challenges in the 21st century. There are myriads of global challenges already combatting the world. Most of them are direct consequences of advancements made in science and technology in the past few decades. A few of these challenges are highlighted. These problems are somewhat interrelated. And combatting them on a global scale precipitated the sustainable development.

“The 17 SDGs are: No poverty, zero hunger, good health and well-being, quality education, gender equality, clean water and sanitation, affordable and clean energy, decent work and economic growth, industry, innovation and infrastructure, reduced inequality, sustainable cities and communities, responsible consumption and production, climate action, life below water, life on land, peace, justice and strong institutions.

“The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) represent a call-to-action for people worldwide to address five critical areas of importance by 2030: people, planet, prosperity, peace, and partnership. The sustainable development collection of seventeen designed to be a blueprint more sustainable future for the SDGs were set up in General Assembly (UN-GA) achieved by 2030.

“The resolution called the colloquially known as Agenda Sustainable Development Goals. The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) represent a action for people worldwide to address five critical areas of importance by 2030: people, planet, prosperity, peace, and partnership.”

A newly inducted fellow, Chief Uzomba Nwaije, executive chairman/founder, Finland Nigeria Limited, noted that the recognition is a call to service and more positive impacts.

He said: “Physics is a course that can be found in other courses. Physicists are not found only in the classroom. Physics is in almost everything we do. Physics is the beginning of knowledge.

“On this note, the institute should endeavour to produce more physicists. The more we have, the better for science and technology. I thank the president of the institute, the executives and members of the institute for recognising our litter contribution to the institute. NIP is my constituency. I will give it my best.

“The research centre that is being planed is an essential need and has to be done. We need to seek the support of the government to achieve a physics centre that will drive the economy, healthcare and social life of the nation.”