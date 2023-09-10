From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Executive Director of the National Institute for Nigerian Languages (NINLAN), Aba, Prof Obiajulu Emejulu, has delivered this year’s annual Odenigbo Lecture with a warning to Nigerians to guard against the get rich-quick-syndrome.

The Odenigbo Lecture is an annual lecture in the Igbo language delivered by Igbo intellectuals and professional elite and organised by the Catholic Archdiocese of Owerri.

The literary icon Chinua Achebe delivered the 1999 edition of the Lecture Series which is now in its 28th year.

Delivering a 109 – page Lecture which he did in Igbo language on the topic, “Akwa Ana- Ebere Ego: Uru na Oghom Di Na Ya,” meaning “The Quest for Money: Its Pros and Cons,” Prof. Emejulu, a language and communication expert, admonished Nigerians to show more restraint in their quest for money.

He said the call had become necessary to minimise the many adverse consequences that society is currently suffering as a result of the greed, recklessness, callousness, insensitivity and inhumanity with which people seek money.

“Unrestrained and unethical pursuit of money is at the root of such heinous crimes as kidnapping, human trafficking, money rituals with human sacrifice, cannibalism, Internet fraud or yahoo-yahoo, use of charms to enhance business success, drug peddling etc. which characterize contemporary society.“

He regretted that “it is the ‘extra-terrestrial’ value placed on money that makes some people vow that whatever it takes, come rain, come shine, they must get rich.”

The NINLAN boss noted that socio-psychologists have found through research that people who are driven by excessive ambition to be rich may eventually get rich but, they never get contented.

“This lack of contentment drives them on in the mad race for money until they get into trouble.”

Prof. Emejulu went on to say that another research by experts found out that, whereas those who believe in an unbridled rush for money may really get rich, those who believe in getting money through a cool-headed approach live longer lives.

He said money was not to blame for the many vices linked to it, but people were to blame for the evil they do with money.

“Money can do nothing except what man wants to do with it. Money is not responsible for all the atrocities in the world today; men are the culprits,” he enthused.

The Professor regretted that man has enthroned money as a king ruling in their lives, and offered a number of admonitions as sustainable attitudes to the pursuit of money.

These he said include “To work hard for money, to be contented with what we have, and avoid greed. Avoid living beyond your means”, adding that the more money one gets, the bigger one’s problems get.