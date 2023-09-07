From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Nine Ward Chairmen of the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) and their supporters on Thursday defected from to Labour Party (LP) in Kaduna State.

A member representing Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency in the green chamber of the National Assembly, Ekene Abubakar Adams, alongside the Northwest Chairman of LP, Umaru Mohammadu, received the defecting chairmen and their supporters in Kaduna.

The defecting ward chairmen are those of Kujama, Narayi, Sabon-Tasha, Kakau, Sabon-Gari Rido, Nasarawa, Gwagwada, and Yelwa political wards.

Receiving the detectors at his constituency office, Sabo Kaduna, the Lawmaker said, “you have taken the right decision because of the rising profile of the Labour Party in the state through Ekene” quickly added that, more stakeholders from different political parties would have no choice “than to come into the party considering the good representation they have seen so far”.

He continued, “history is about to be made in Kaduna and the Country because our great party is a movement that is set to present a benchmark for good governance and take over the reins of power for the benefit of all.

“I specially congratulate all of you for this decision. When you give people good representation, they will have no choice but to take advantage of the process. So we will continue to do our best as we have always been doing to ensure that they get what belongs to them and improve their livelihoods”, he added.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the event, the ward Chairman, Kujama ward, Mr. Nuhu Aruwa said he and colleagues from the wards have no choice but to come and associate with LP, considering the good works Ekene has been doing since he assumed office as a Federal Lawmaker.

Women Leader for Rido ward, Firdausi George disclosed that “there is no better decision than this. With Ekene I am optimistic that that we will not regret our decision.

“Labour Party is the best place to be at the moment and we are going to do everything humanly possible to contribute our quota to the growth of the party”, she promised.