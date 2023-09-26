From Uche Usim, Abuja

The Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet), on Tuesday, warned of heavy rainfall and possible flash floods in various parts of the country between Thursday September 28 and Friday September 29.

The warning was contained in NiMET’s heavy rainfall forecast; which indicated that moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in 25 states. They are; Katsina, Kano, Jigawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Plateau, Borno, Adamawa, Taraba, Kaduna, Niger, Nasarawa, Kogi, Enugu, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Abia, Anambra, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Ebonyi, Kwara, Benue State and the Federal Capital Territory.

The Tbd agency added that very light or no rain is expected over the rest of the country the forecast indicated.

NiMet warned that the expected moderate to heavy rainfall is expected to cause some flash flooding in areas of occurrence.

NiMet also advised that strong winds would accompany the rains with the strongest winds expected over parts of Adamawa, Borno, Gombe, Bauchi, Yobe, Jigawa, Kano, Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto, and Kebbi State.

NiMet advised the Public not to drive through surface runoff waters, as they have strong undercurrents. Other likely hazards include slippery road surfaces, reduced visibility during the rain which can disrupt road traffic.

Strong winds are a threat to weak structures, trees and mast, NiMet warned, adding that people in affected states should disconnect electrical appliances before and not during the rains.