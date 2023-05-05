…As stakeholders call for investment in digital infrastructure, others

By Henry Uche

Concerns over the security of life and properties of Nigerians were again given deliberate attention by experts and other stakeholders in the Internet and Communication Technology (ICT-digital industry) following the incessant increase in crimes (particularly internet related crimes) of varying dimensions that have been ravaging the country.

Various forms of crimes takes place in Nigeria on a daily basis. From kidnapping, to money laundering, advanced fee fraud (419), public fund embezzlement to different forms of malfeasances and the most popular one – ‘Yahoo, Yahoo’ (the use of deception and misrepresentation to defraud unsuspecting publics, and many more.

The aforementioned social vices are perpetuated mostly by people who have always justified their unwholesome activities by lack of Job opportunities, which any in case was one of the consequences of bad governance and leadership. The ripple effects of these crimes have not only dragged the image of Nigeria to the mud in the comity of nations but have cost the country fortunes which has sadly, affected our socioeconomic and political progression.

Saddened and worried by the atrocious activities of most young people in the country who use laptops to do the unthinkable, the CIO Club Africa summit put together by its Founder, Abiola Laseinde, saw the presence of the Director General of National Identity Management Commission, NIMC and other tech experts who not only analysed the ugly situation but equally critiqued what the government and other ICT enthusiasts should do to restore moral sanity in the tech space and move the country forward.

For every problem there lies a solution. To this end, the DG of NIMC, Aliyu Abubakar Aziz, who decried the level at which young people engages in different frauds said no fraud incident could be carried out successfully without the aid of internet services and other ICT gadgets.

Represented by the Director, Data Base, of the Commission, Femi Fabumi, the DG maintained that since perpetrators of crimes work with networks of people (syndicate) even beyond the shores of the country, it is imperative for every government agencies both at federal and state level to tighten their belts and avoid loopholes if the fight against internet -enabled crimes must be abated drastically.

“As we advance, it is clear that the nexus between e-identity, connectivity, and financial inclusion will be crucial to driving sustainable growth and development in the digital age. At the heart of this nexus is the need for a reliable and secure e-identity system that can serve as the foundation for digital transactions and financial services”

NIMC DG said in line with the federal government’s drive to reduce crimes to the barest minimum, the Nigeria police, Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO), Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, the Military, the Intelligence agencies, and others must work with NIMC for data synchronization.

“The data synchronization centers around collaboration, the central body is NIMC, which manages the identity. All other agencies need to connect with NIMC for data inter – change. NIMC has set up a platform for data capture. We have engaged the private sector to register people. So people must come out to register. We are even going to the villages so that we can capture everyone. Citizens must help us to flush out crimes from our society by collaborating with us.

“NIMC is working hard provide every Nigerian with a unique National Identification Number (NIN) and a digital identity card. This will enable citizens to access a range of services, including financial services, securely and conveniently”

Aziz urged the incoming administration to give top priority to what NIMC is doing to secure Nigerians digital assets with the collaboration of the military and other government agencies.

He affirmed that Nigeria has made significant progress in expanding broadband access, with initiatives such as the National Broadband Plan and the licensing of new broadband providers. However, more needs to be done to ensure that all Nigerians have access to affordable and reliable connectivity, particularly those in rural area.

“The nexus between e-identity, connectivity, and financial inclusion is a powerful force for driving sustainable growth and development in the digital age. It has the potential to transform the lives of millions of Nigerians by providing them with access to essential services, promoting entrepreneurship and innovation, and driving economic growth.

“The synergy between all organs of government both at the National and Sub-National level must be greatly enhanced to ensure that the benefits of the digital economy are accessible to all Nigerians. These include government, the private sector, civil society, and individuals. We must all play our part in building a digital economy that is inclusive, equitable, and sustainable”

He stressed that NIMC has a rich tradition and experience in providing assured verification channels/ systems to willing partners to accurately identify individuals seamlessly as empowered by the Law.

He noted that such tradition was evident in NIMC’s collaboration with organizations such as the Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB), Nigerian Interbank Settlement System (NIBBS), Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Federal Road Safety Corp/Vehicle Inspection Unit Officials (FRSC/VIO), Nigeria Police Force (NPF), the Military Armed Forces, among others.

“We need to support of the identification programme of the government and NIMC. With your full cooperation, participation, and consistent support, we can bequeath a robust and sustainable system of national digital identity to our dear nation and future generations. If you are yet to enroll and obtain the National Identification Number (NIN), I urge you to do so” he implored.

On her part, the Founder and Convener of the Summit, Abiola Laseinde, said it was a good thing the government is beginning to listen to experts across sectors including the ICT industry, howbeit more investment in digital infrastructure is needed to expand connectivity and promoting financial inclusion.

With the theme: ‘Digital Economy and the Nexus between e- Identity Connectivity and Financial Inclusion’, she expressed optimism that in no distance time, Nigeria would soon embrace technology in fullest, given the level of collaboration among stakeholders, all efforts geared towards advancing not only advancing digital economy but overall economy of Nigeria. “It’s a good thing that government is coming closer and listening to experts in this sector, what we expect next is necessary actions from every player towards securing our digital space and by extension the national economy. We can’t afford to lag behind digital and techwise” she stressed.