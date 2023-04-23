From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has collaborated with the Anambra State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), to tackle security challenges in the state.

This happened at a one-day, capacity-building workshop held in Onitsha, which brought together different security agencies like Department of State Service (DSS), vigilance groups, forest guards and hunters to brainstorm on the security challenges in the state, with a view to proffering solutions to them.

The workshop was facilitated by the Chairman House Committee on Maritime and member representing Onitsha North/South federal constituency Hon. Lynda Chuba Ikpeazu. The lawmaker at the end of the workshop, doled out the sum of N5.1 million to support the 102 vigilance members/participants in their security work.

The Director-General of NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Yusuf Jamoh in his remarks said that the agency decided to collaborate with Anambra SEMA because security had become a major concern in the country.

Jamoh who was represented by Mr Obinna Eugene Obi, an Assistant Director, Special Duties (External Relations & Technical Cooperation) called on the security agencies to collaborate in information and intelligence gathering in order to perform optimally.

He added that insecurity in the maritime domain begins from the land where the planning, indoctrination and recruitment often takes place.

He, therefore, urged the security agencies to synergise with local communities for enhanced intelligence sharing and proactive community policing.

Jamoh further noted that “the essence of this workshop is to provide a platform for the security stakeholders in Anambra State to come together, discuss their issues, challenges and recommend ways of achieving synergy with the community leaders for greater effectiveness in tackling insecurity.

The Executive Secretary of SEMA in Anambra, Mr. Paul Odenigbo said that the workshop was organised to help in tackling insecurity and nipping it in the bud.

Odenigbo who was represented by Mrs. Ndidi Omega, the Head of Administration, commended NIMASA for the collaboration, saying that Anambra as a gateway state to Niger Delta area and a commercial hub centre is prone to disaster and other forms of insecurity.

The interactive workshop was attended by representatives of different security agencies in the state along with some government functionaries and the representatives of the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Ugochukwu Achebe.

Certificates were presented to the participants while security gadgets such as batons, tasers, OC Spray, handcuffs, metal detectors, boots, jackets, 2-way radio etc, were presented for distribution to security organisations.

Also presented by NIMASA and SEMA for distribution were educational materials for primary schools, hospital equipment for health care facilities and relief items..