By Steve Agbota

Tackling Climate Change – Cutting GreenHouse Gas (GHG) emissions from ships including adoption of the revised IMO GHG Strategy was the focus at the just concluded 80th session of the Marine Environment Protection Committee MEPC of the International Maritime Organisation that took place in London.

Nigeria’s Permanent Representative at the IMO Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Ambassador Sarafa Tunji Isola led other Nigerian delegates to participate at the session, where Energy Efficiency of Ships, Ballast Water Management among other topical issues were reviewed.

PHOTO 1

L-R: Executive Director, Marine and Operations, Nigerian Port Authority; Hon. Onari Brown; Nigeria’s Alternate Permanent Representative to the International Maritime Organisation (IMO); Mr. Dirisu Abdulmumini; Nigerian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Ambassador Sarafa Tunji Isola and Director, Marine Environment Management, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Mr. Heaky Dimowo during IMO MEPC 80, in London.