From Idu Jude Abuja

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), has called on Nigerians abroad to consider investing in the country’s maritime sector, describing it as the next big thing packed with assets to fuel the economy’s growth.

NIMASA’s Director General, Bashir Jamoh, made the call during the closing ceremony of the Global African Diaspora Symposium, themed, ‘Building stronger connections between Africa and the Global Diaspora,’ in Abuja.

The DG, further stated that the maritime sector is an untapped gold in the country and that Nigerians should see it as the future black gold and economic diversification.

According to the NIMASA DG who was represented on the occasion by Director, Special Duties, Mr Isichie Osangbi, The assets in the maritime industry, which is called called ‘blue economy’ is far greater than you can imagine.

Dr. Jamoh, said, ” So we believe it is something worth investing in now. An investment in the maritime sector in Nigeria is considered well-invested funds because the blue economy project has lots of economic opportunities to run for a long time”

On her part, the Director General, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) – organizers of the Symposium – Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa, expressed appreciation to NIMASA for their support to the programme and urged participants interested in the maritime industry to reach out to the Agency for clarity.