• See your elevation as motivation for higher performance – Jamoh

By Steve Agbota

The Governing Board of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has approved the appointment of Mrs. Olubusola Obasanjo-Akande and Mr Christopher Amakulo as Directors.

The Board also approved the promotion of 22 Assistant Directors to Deputy Directors, 86 Chiefs to Assistant Directors and 400 other staff to their next grade levels. The Governing Board of the Agency ratified the promotion during a meeting held in Lagos.

The Director General of the Agency, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, while congratulating the staff noted the Board’s determination to boost the morale of staff by ensuring promotion exercise takes place, as and when due, and charged them to see it as a call to higher performance.

“I am glad that the Agency’s Governing Board has kept faith with the promise to boost staff morale through annual promotion exercises, which is aimed at ensuring staff remain committed to the ideals of the Agency, while helping Management actualise its mandate. I therefore use this opportunity to congratulate the promoted staff, and see the gesture as a motivation to improve performance on the higher task,” Jamoh stated.

The promotion exercise is the fourth under the Dr. Jamoh led management since he assumed office in March 2020.