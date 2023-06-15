From Fred Itua, Abuja

Director-General of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Prof, Abubakar Sulaiman, has extended his congratulations to the newly elected President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, and his Deputy, Barau Jibrin.

He also congratulated the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abass, and his Deputy, Benjamin Kalu, on their victory in the recent Presiding Officers’ election of the 10th National Assembly.

Sulaiman described their election as a remarkable achievement and a testament to their exceptional leadership and invaluable contributions to the development of Nigeria’s parliamentary institution.

He expressed confidence that, under their capable leadership, the Legislature would be significantly strengthened to fulfill its constitutional responsibilities.

Sulaiman assured them that NILDS, as the only statutory agency mandated to provide capacity building and related support to the Legislature, was fully prepared to offer sustained technical and specialized assistance to their offices and the National Assembly as a whole.

He said: “We have full confidence that, under their guidance, the National Assembly will serve as a beacon of hope and progress. Their strong leadership skills, sound judgment, and unwavering commitment to democratic principles will guide the National Assembly in addressing the pressing issues facing our nation and ensuring that the voices of the people are heard.”