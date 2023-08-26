By Rita Okoye

Comedian and former Big Brother Naija housemate, Adedayo Aderombi aka DeeOne, is set to take the center stage at his comedy show, ‘The Preacher’s Kid DeeOne: A Comedy Masterclass’.

Celebrated for his comedic prowess and distinctive style, DeeOne is prepared to delight the audience with a night of laughter and entertainment like never before.

“I am excited to showcase a side of DeeOne that you’ve never seen before. Those who have been a part of my comedy club know the kind of humour I bring to the table. Prepare for an evening of top-tier laughter – this is first-class humour at its zenith. You’re guaranteed to have an unforgettable time,” DeeOne promised.

The laughter-filled extravaganza is scheduled for Sunday, August 27, 2023 at the prestigious Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos. Time is 6pm.